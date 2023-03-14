Gov. Cooper issues order to make government jobs more attainable without a college degree

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has told the state personnel office to act to ensure that more positions don’t necessarily require a college degree for applicants.

Cooper issued a executive order on Monday in part to address the continued challenges within state government to fill vacancies.

Cooper tells the Office of State Human Resources to add language to job postings that clarifies directly related experience can be a substitute for an education requirement in most state jobs.

The order also directs efforts within Cabinet agencies to eliminate management preferences to hire people with degrees. The agencies also will receive training so that workers can meet minimum applicant standards.