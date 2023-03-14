© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PRE News

Gov. Cooper issues order to make government jobs more attainable without a college degree

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published March 14, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said on Wednesday that the state will stay paused in Safer at Home Phase 2 for another five weeks.
Ethan Hyman/Raleigh News & Observer
/
TNS via Getty Images
Cooper issued a executive order on Monday in part to address the continued challenges within state government to fill vacancies.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has told the state personnel office to act to ensure that more positions don’t necessarily require a college degree for applicants.

Cooper issued a executive order on Monday in part to address the continued challenges within state government to fill vacancies.

Cooper tells the Office of State Human Resources to add language to job postings that clarifies directly related experience can be a substitute for an education requirement in most state jobs.

The order also directs efforts within Cabinet agencies to eliminate management preferences to hire people with degrees. The agencies also will receive training so that workers can meet minimum applicant standards.

Tags
PRE News Gov. Roy Cooperjobs
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer