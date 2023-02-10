ECSU to honor Tuskegee Airmen today with new airplane branding

Elizabeth City State University unveil new branding on its aircraft fleet honoring Tuskegee Airmen. The Tuskegee airmen are a historic group of African American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II as part of the U.S. Army Air Corps.

The university owns 12 planes that are housed at its hangar at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport, and hosts the state’s only Aviation Science and Unmanned Aircraft systems degrees.

Enrollment in the program totals more than 180 students, with a nearly 60 percent minority student population.

The unveiling is this morning at 10 at the ECSU hangar.