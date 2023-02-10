© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News

Bill granting tenant rights to long-term hotel guests passes NC Senate

PRE News & Ideas | By Associated Press
Published February 10, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST
The North Carolina Senate has approved legislation that sets a three-month window before long-term hotel and inn guests obtain legal protections commonly reserved for home and apartment renters.

Republicans in charge of the chamber pushed the measure through, after turning away several amendments.

The bill now heading to the House clarifies landlord-tenant protections kick in after someone stays at a hotel for 90 consecutive days.

The hotel industry has complained it's becoming difficult to remove disorderly guests. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a similar bill in 20-21.

PRE News
Associated Press
