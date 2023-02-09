New Hanover County bans homeless people from staying overnight on county property

New Hanover County recently passed an ordinance banning homeless people from staying on County Property overnight. The issue of homelessness a hot topic for city and county leaders and for people and organizations who help those without a place to stay.

The city of Wilmington says it is looking into what appears to be a homeless camp in an area off of independence boulevard near Independence Mall. A 2022 survey showed an increase in homelessness in the city, rising to nearly 350 people.

Advocates cite the pandemic and rise in housing prices as contributing factors to this rise, and some officials are pushing for more local law against public camping, panhandling and other laws to drive out homeless populations.