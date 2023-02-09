© 2023 Public Radio East
New Hanover County bans homeless people from staying overnight on county property

By Ryan Shaffer
Published February 9, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST

New Hanover County recently passed an ordinance banning homeless people from staying on County Property overnight. The issue of homelessness a hot topic for city and county leaders and for people and organizations who help those without a place to stay.

The city of Wilmington says it is looking into what appears to be a homeless camp in an area off of independence boulevard near Independence Mall. A 2022 survey showed an increase in homelessness in the city, rising to nearly 350 people.

Advocates cite the pandemic and rise in housing prices as contributing factors to this rise, and some officials are pushing for more local law against public camping, panhandling and other laws to drive out homeless populations.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation's smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
