PRE News

NC bill offering tenant protections to long-term hotel guests clear committee

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published February 8, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST
Staying in a hotel
Meredith Miotke for NPR
The proposal would apply tenant protections — like those associated with houses and apartments — to people who stay at a hotel for 90 consecutive stays.

A bill addressing when long-term hotel guests in North Carolina qualify for tenant protections has cleared a Senate committee. The proposal would apply tenant protections — like those associated with houses and apartments — to people who stay at a hotel for 90 consecutive stays.

The measure is very similar to a 2021 bill that Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed. Supporters argue current law are unclear about the nature of a relationship between long-term hotel guests and operators, saying the bill would clarify when hotel operators can remove guests quickly without having to take legal action that’s usually necessary for evictions.

Critics say the measure still fails to protect vulnerable people who have nowhere else to stay. The bill now goes to another committee.

PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
