© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PRE News

Greenville passes financial support program for small businesses

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published February 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST
Greenville social districts.jpg
(Photo: City of Greenville)
/
The Greenville City Council approved a new program aimed at supporting small businesses.

Greenville city council approved a new program Monday aimed at supporting small businesses financially.

The program uses funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support up to $50,000 for renovations, expansions, maintenance and purchasing equipment.

To qualify, the business must be within Greenville city limits, independently owned with 100 or fewer employees, and a net gross profit that does not exceed $5,000,000.

PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer