Greenville passes financial support program for small businesses
Greenville city council approved a new program Monday aimed at supporting small businesses financially.
The program uses funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support up to $50,000 for renovations, expansions, maintenance and purchasing equipment.
To qualify, the business must be within Greenville city limits, independently owned with 100 or fewer employees, and a net gross profit that does not exceed $5,000,000.