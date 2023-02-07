North Carolina Senate again seeking LGBTQ limits in schools

A North Carolina bill that proponents say would give parents greater authority over their children’s education and health is heading to the Senate floor, but critics say the measure would harm young LGBTQ people.

The bill up for debate today would require public school personnel to alert parents before calling their child by a different name or pronoun and prohibit instruction about gender identity and sexuality in K-4 classrooms.

The curriculum restriction outlined in North Carolina’s bill would apply to standard course material, including textbooks, supplemental readings and information provided by third parties, but “does not include responses to student-initiated questions.”

Authors say the bill is needed to keep parents informed about what children are being taught in schools. Critics warn it could jeopardize the mental health and physical safety of gender-nonconforming students who could be outed to their parents without consent.

The bill is sponsored by Senators Michael Lee (R-New Hanover), Amy Galey (R-Alamance/Randolph), and Lisa Barnes (R-Franklin/Nash/Vance).

A similar bill passed the Senate last year, but stalled in the House. House Speaker Tim Moore said the bill didn't come up for a vote last year because it would likely face a veto from Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper. This year, Republicans have enough members to overturn a veto in the Senate and are just one shy in the House.