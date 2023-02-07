NCDHHS hosts town hall for National HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

The North Carolina Department Health and Human Services will host a virtual town hall on Feb. 7 at 6 pm for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley, partners from the North Carolina AIDS Action Network, Mecklenburg County Public Health and Livingstone College will host the event.

During the event there will be a discussion on the importance of HIV education and awareness. Speakers are encouraging the public health community and general public to join the conversation.

The event will be livestreamed here.

