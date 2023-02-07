© 2023 Public Radio East
NCDHHS hosts town hall for National HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published February 7, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST

The North Carolina Department Health and Human Services will host a virtual town hall on Feb. 7 at 6 pm for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley, partners from the North Carolina AIDS Action Network, Mecklenburg County Public Health and Livingstone College will host the event.

During the event there will be a discussion on the importance of HIV education and awareness. Speakers are encouraging the public health community and general public to join the conversation.

The event will be livestreamed here.

Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer