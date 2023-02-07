NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court

A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes.

Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh says Baker was a leader of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, which law enforcement deems an outlaw gang for using its club for criminal enterprises.

The government says the conviction was part of an ongoing organized crime and drug enforcement operation that has led to indictments against 20 people.