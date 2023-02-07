© 2023 Public Radio East
Wave header image graphic banner
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PRE News

NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published February 7, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST
Wilmington Courthouse.jpg
Library of Congress
/
The Alton Lennon Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on the Cape Fear River in Wilmington, North Carolina.

A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes.

Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh says Baker was a leader of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, which law enforcement deems an outlaw gang for using its club for criminal enterprises.

The government says the conviction was part of an ongoing organized crime and drug enforcement operation that has led to indictments against 20 people.

PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée and two cats.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer