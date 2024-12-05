Former CDC director claims coronavirus may have started in a North Carolina research lab

A former Trump administration official said on a podcast last week that he believes COVID-19 was engineered as part of a bio-defense program and that it may have been created at a North Carolina lab.

Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the Trump administration, was a guest on 3rd Opinion, hosted by Dana Parish.

🔥📣 I am thrilled to bring you this fascinating, shocking interview with former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield. 👀 I almost fell off my seat a number of times. 👀



We cover a lot of ground in these 90 minutes, in which he shatters the establishment narratives on everything… pic.twitter.com/BMSBPgEWoK — Dana Parish (@danaparish) November 14, 2024

During the 90-minute interview posted on Parish’s X feed, he claimed that the U.S. Government played a large role in creating the virus that would become a global pandemic.

"NIH, the State Department, USAID, and the Defense Department," he said, "All four of those agencies helped fund this research.”

And Redfield specifically named a University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill epidemiological researcher.

“The scientific mastermind behind this research is a guy named Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina, and he was very involved in this research," he said, "I think he probably helped create some of the original viral lines, but I can't prove that. But he was very involved.”

According to the university's website, Baric is a world leader in the study of coronaviruses and for 30 years has warned that the emerging coronaviruses were an ongoing global health threat, particularly because they can jump quickly from animals to humans and they tend to spread rapidly.

PRE reached out to Baric for comment but didn’t receive a response.

Copyright 2024 PRE News & Ideas