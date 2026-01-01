© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Paul Jordan

Host of 20th Century Limited

Recently retired from a 40-year federal career in information technology, Paul Jordan has been an eastern NC resident since 2013.

Soon after moving from the DC area to central NC in the 1990s, his lifelong love of classical music took a new direction when he began hosting classical programs on a station in the Raleigh area, which he continued to do for the following 16 years. His newest venture with Public Radio East, 20th Century Limited, is an in-depth exploration of the composers, styles, and evolution of 20th century classical music. “My goal for 20th Century Limited is to explore some of the lesser-known classical works of the 20th century, using the more familiar works you likely already know as a frame of reference. Above all, my goal is for us to have fun enjoying the known while finding some new favorites among the lesser known.”

Jordan is also a boater, enjoying time on the water as a sailor and aboard his little Ranger Tug. He is also very active in his town government and is a Rotary member as well.