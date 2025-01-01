© 2025 Public Radio East
Heather Deam

Administrative Assistant

A dedicated mother of two daughters, Heather brings 10 years of experience in data analytics to every challenge she tackles. With a sharp analytical mind and a passion for problem-solving, she thrives in turning complex data into actionable insights. 

Outside of work, she enjoys immersing herself in video games, board games, and Dungeons & Dragons, often sharing her love for storytelling and strategy with friends and family. When she’s not gaming or adventuring, you’ll likely find her crocheting, bringing creativity and calm to her downtime.