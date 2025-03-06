© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Andrea Miller

Fundraising Coordinator

Andrea Miller is the Fundraising Coordinator for Public Radio East as of May 2025. She has over 10 years of experience in program management, marketing and program recruitment.

Andrea has roots in Western Pennsylvania and grew up in Richmond, Virginia. She completed her bachelor’s degree from Allegheny College and a Master of Science from University of Wisconsin – Madison with a focus on outreach and communication. Her family moved to New Bern in 2024 from Baltimore, Maryland.

Andrea enjoys cooking, biking, and spending time outside on family adventures with her husband and two children.