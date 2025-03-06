Andrea Miller is the Fundraising Coordinator for Public Radio East as of May 2025. She has over 10 years of experience in program management, marketing and program recruitment.

Andrea has roots in Western Pennsylvania and grew up in Richmond, Virginia. She completed her bachelor’s degree from Allegheny College and a Master of Science from University of Wisconsin – Madison with a focus on outreach and communication. Her family moved to New Bern in 2024 from Baltimore, Maryland.

Andrea enjoys cooking, biking, and spending time outside on family adventures with her husband and two children.