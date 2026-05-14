WWII WASP in the Wild Blue Yonder, Women Pilots at Camp Davis

We were recently enthralled by the Artemis 2 mission to the moon. And we cheered Jacksonville’s own Christina Koch, the first woman to fly to the moon. But did you know that 84 years ago, in WWII, women were breaking other barriers? Join the New Bern Historical Society as they host John Moseley, Sunday, June 7 at 2pm at Orringer Auditorium. He’ll tell you the fascinating story of the brave “Women Pilots at Camp Davis”.

During World War II, women played a vital role in achieving victory. From “Rosie the Riveter” to “Wendy the Welder”, women made a tremendous impact on the war effort by filling roles long held by men. In August 1943, the U.S. Army Air Forces merge two previous women’s flying units to form the WASP – Women Airforce Service Pilots.

In July 1943, the women pilots started arriving in North Carolina with the vast majority of them being attached to Camp Davis Army Airfield in Holy Ridge, NC. At Camp Davis, the WASP arrived with a challenging mission to pull targets for the Anti-Aircraft Artillery training occurring in the skies above Eastern North Carolina. These pilots were handpicked due the dangerous nature of the job and because they had what it took to deal with problems they would face on land and in the air. During their time at Camp Davis, two WASP would make the ultimate sacrifice. The program was kept quiet, and the WASP were not recognized for their military service until nearly three decades after the war ended. Learn about these amazing women and their special tie to North Carolina.

Tickets are available from www.NewBernHistorical.org or by calling 252-638-8558 or in person at the New Bern Historical Society at 511 Broad St. They are $10 for all and reservations are highly recommended. For groups of 13 or more, please call the office at 252-638-8558 to book with the group rate.

