Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winter Wonderland & Ice Skate Rink

Winter Wonderland & Ice Skate Rink

Lace up your skates and get ready for some winter fun! Winter Wonderland is bringing the magic of ice skating to Newport Community Park from Nov. 28 through Jan. 3. Grab your friends and family and hit the synthetic ice rink for a fun filled holiday adventure, with public skating sessions available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus additional weekday sessions during the school holiday break. Each public session lasts approximately 30 minutes, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the rink and make some cool holiday memories. Looking to make it a group outing? Schools, churches, organizations and other groups can reserve skating sessions in advance, including options outside regular public skating hours. Whether you are a skating pro or stepping onto the rink for the first time, Winter Wonderland is the perfect place to enjoy the season and create memories with family and friends!

Town of Newport
10:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Jan 03, 2027.
Get Tickets
Town of Newport
220 Chatham Street
Newport, North Carolina 28570