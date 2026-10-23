Winter Wonderland & Ice Skate Rink

Lace up your skates and get ready for some winter fun! Winter Wonderland is bringing the magic of ice skating to Newport Community Park from Nov. 28 through Jan. 3. Grab your friends and family and hit the synthetic ice rink for a fun filled holiday adventure, with public skating sessions available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus additional weekday sessions during the school holiday break. Each public session lasts approximately 30 minutes, giving you plenty of time to enjoy the rink and make some cool holiday memories. Looking to make it a group outing? Schools, churches, organizations and other groups can reserve skating sessions in advance, including options outside regular public skating hours. Whether you are a skating pro or stepping onto the rink for the first time, Winter Wonderland is the perfect place to enjoy the season and create memories with family and friends!