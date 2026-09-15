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Wills, Estate Planning, & Life Insurance

Wills, Estate Planning, & Life Insurance

Planning for the future doesn’t have to be scary!

Learn the basics of wills, estate planning, & life insurance with Christopher P. Edwards, Attorney at Law, and Phillip A. Irvin, Farm Bureau Insurance Agent. This is a great opportunity to get your questions answered and learn from local experts.

Let us know if you plan to attend so we can estimate attendance. You can call the Library at 252-753-3355 or email Emma at erepp@farmvillenc.gov.

All are welcome to attend this free program!

Farmville Public Library
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Farmville Public Library
252-753-3355
cwidney@farmvillenc.gov
farmvillelibrary.org
Farmville Public Library
4276 W. Church St.
Farmville, North Carolina 27828
252-753-3355
library@farmvillenc.gov
farmvillelibrary.org