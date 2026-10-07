What Happened After Once Upon a Time/Kids' Talent Spotlight

What really happened after all the once upon a times? You’ll find out in this fun, fractured fairy tale! A substitute narrator is called in on short notice to present stories from a stack of fairy tale books. But just as each tale begins its ”once upon a time,” the main characters show up to interrupt and correct the newbie narrator’s telling of their story. The chaos continues until it’s up to the characters to explain what really happened after “once upon a time.”

AND IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING WHAT HAPPENED AFTER ONCE UPON A TIME:

Kids’ Talent Showcase

Enjoy the performances of kid singers, dancers, jugglers, musicians and more!

As Part 2 of this kids’ night, help us celebrate and support area kids ages 6-16 who have come together to perform their talent on stage.

Your $15 ticket buys you admittance to both shows!