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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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What Happened After Once Upon a Time/Kids' Talent Spotlight

What Happened After Once Upon a Time/Kids' Talent Spotlight

What really happened after all the once upon a times? You’ll find out in this fun, fractured fairy tale! A substitute narrator is called in on short notice to present stories from a stack of fairy tale books. But just as each tale begins its ”once upon a time,” the main characters show up to interrupt and correct the newbie narrator’s telling of their story. The chaos continues until it’s up to the characters to explain what really happened after “once upon a time.”

AND IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING WHAT HAPPENED AFTER ONCE UPON A TIME:

Kids’ Talent Showcase

Enjoy the performances of kid singers, dancers, jugglers, musicians and more!

As Part 2 of this kids’ night, help us celebrate and support area kids ages 6-16 who have come together to perform their talent on stage.

Your $15 ticket buys you admittance to both shows!

Magnolia Arts Center
All tickets $15
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
http://

Artist Group Info

kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th Street
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
https://magnoliaartscenter.com/