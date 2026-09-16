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Vrolet Sun Live at the Turnage Theatre

Vrolet Sun Live at the Turnage Theatre

What began as a last-minute effort to save a gig has grown into one of Eastern North Carolina’s exciting local collaborations. Vrolet Sun was formed in the fall of 2025 when musician Brian Burke brought together a group of talented friends to fill an unexpected opening. The chemistry was immediate, and the band has been performing together ever since.

Vrolet Sun brings together five experienced musicians whose influences span classic rock, blues, jazz, folk, and Americana:

Brian Burke — vocals and guitar

Chuck Phillips — vocals, drums, and mouth harp

Pamela Mayes — vocals

J.B. Mayes — vocals and guitar

Taylor Lee — vocals and bass guitar

With powerful vocals, seasoned musicianship, tasteful guitar work, and an unmistakable sense of camaraderie, Vrolet Sun delivers a lively performance shaped by decades of musical experience. Each member is active in Eastern North Carolina’s music community, and together they create a sound that feels both familiar and fresh.

Join us for an evening of great live music—and you may even discover the story behind the name “Vrolet Sun.”

Historic Turnage Theatre - Arts of the Pamlico
$17 - $28
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Arts of the Pamlico
info@artsofthepamlico.org
artsofthepamlico.org

Artist Group Info

Vrolet Sun
debra@artsofthepamlico.org
https://www.facebook.com/events/114-east-5th-street-greenville-nc/vrolet-sun/1343372897741070/
Historic Turnage Theatre - Arts of the Pamlico
150 W MAIN ST
Washington, North Carolina 27889-4944
2529462504
debra@artsofthepamlico.org
www.artsofthepamlcio.org