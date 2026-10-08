Volunteer Opportunities for Global Poverty

This event is a free-to-attend informational event covering volunteer opportunities to impact global poverty through the non-profit the Borgen Project. The event will cover the volunteer and remote internship opportunities available through the Borgen Project, as well as opportunities to impact global poverty without committing long-term to a volunteer position. The event will be held at Chapel Hill Public Library in Meeting Room C on November 7, 2026, from 2:00-2:30PM.