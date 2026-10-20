New Bern fell to Union forces in March 1862. The city was occupied from that point on, but the Confederates did not give up their effort to recapture New Bern. Join the New Bern Historical Society for Lunch & Learn on February 3, 2027, at 11:30am at Carolina Colours Pavilion for an exciting chapter of our history that began in Kinston. You’ll hear Andrew Duppstadt of the North Carolina Division of State Historic Sites who will examine the planning and execution of a daring Confederate raid on the Neuse River in early February 1864 and the impact it had on the officer corps of the ironclad CSS Neuse, that was then nearing completion at Kinston.

Andrew Duppstadt is the Interpretation & Education Supervisor for the North Carolina Division of State Historic Sites. He earned a BA in history and an MA in public history from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He has worked for the Division for over 25 years, including stops at Fort Fisher State Historic Site, Tryon Palace, and the CSS Neuse State Historic Site & Governor Richard Caswell Memorial.

Andrew also serves as an Adjunct Instructor of History at UNC-Pembroke, US Naval Community College, and Coastal Carolina Community College, teaching classes in American History, North Carolina History, and Modern Naval History. A native of Onslow County, Andrew now resides in Lenoir County and is based at the NC Historic Sites East Region Office in Kinston. He serves on several boards and committees including the NC Maritime History Council, NC Military Historical Society, and Civil War Trails, Inc.

