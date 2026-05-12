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Unveiling of North Carolina Historic Highway Marker to Honor Gertrude Carraway

Unveiling of North Carolina Historic Highway Marker to Honor Gertrude Carraway

Gertrude Carraway was a woman of substance who changed New Bern, North Carolina, and the United States with her contributions. She got Highway 70 moved so that Tryon Palace would be saved, she saved Fort Bragg, she started Constitution Week, and she started the North Carolina Historic Highway marker program. It has ben said about her that once she had a goal, she would not settle for anything less. Miss Carraway is the only North Carolinian to be President General of the Daughters of the American Revolution. This event will educate our community about her as a mover and shaker and about her as a woman.

Stanley White Recreation Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution
2242444048
https://www.ncdar.org/RichardDobbsSpaight/index.html
Stanley White Recreation Center
601 3rd Avenue at Broad Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
252.639.2919
newbernnc.gov