Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Unearth A Story TSRP: Big Screen Movie Night (Jurassic Park)

Unearth A Story TSRP: Big Screen Movie Night (Jurassic Park)

Join us in the Teen Area on Wednesday, June 17 at 4:30 p.m. as we kick off our Unearth A Story Teen Summer Reading Program with a Big Screen Movie Night! We will watch the 1993 classic "Jurassic Park"!

Intended for ages 13-17. For details, call the Youth Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 133.

Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Neuse Regional Libraries
2525277066
nrl@neuselibrary.org
neuselibrary.org
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.
Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org
https://www.neuselibrary.org/