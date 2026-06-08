Unearth A Story TSRP: Big Screen Movie Night (Jurassic Park)
Unearth A Story TSRP: Big Screen Movie Night (Jurassic Park)
Join us in the Teen Area on Wednesday, June 17 at 4:30 p.m. as we kick off our Unearth A Story Teen Summer Reading Program with a Big Screen Movie Night! We will watch the 1993 classic "Jurassic Park"!
Intended for ages 13-17. For details, call the Youth Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 133.
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Neuse Regional Libraries
2525277066
nrl@neuselibrary.org
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org