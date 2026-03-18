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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Traditional Music Acoustic Jam- Saturday Morning

Traditional Music Acoustic Jam- Saturday Morning

This is a Saturday morning acoustic traditional string music jam. A group of area musicians gather to play traditional music. This is a friendly welcoming group that enjoys playing together. New musicians and music fans are welcome. Please visit www.bctma.org for more information.

Arts of the Pamlico Historic Turnage Theatre
Every week through Mar 21, 2027.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Supported By

Beaufort County Traditional Music Association

Artist Group Info

Traditional acoustic string musicians from the area will be playing each Saturday morning.
Arts of the Pamlico Historic Turnage Theatre
150 W. Main Street
Washington, North Carolina 27889
252-946-2504
Debra@artsofthepamlico.org
artsofthepamlico.org