Traditional Music Acoustic Jam- Saturday Morning
Traditional Music Acoustic Jam- Saturday Morning
This is a Saturday morning acoustic traditional string music jam. A group of area musicians gather to play traditional music. This is a friendly welcoming group that enjoys playing together. New musicians and music fans are welcome. Please visit www.bctma.org for more information.
Arts of the Pamlico Historic Turnage Theatre
Every week through Mar 21, 2027.
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Supported By
Beaufort County Traditional Music Association
Artist Group Info
Traditional acoustic string musicians from the area will be playing each Saturday morning.
Arts of the Pamlico Historic Turnage Theatre
150 W. Main StreetWashington, North Carolina 27889
252-946-2504
Debra@artsofthepamlico.org