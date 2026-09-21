The Undergrouand Railroad of New Bern

The Underground Railroad of New Bern invites you to join us on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, from 5:30 PM–7:00 PM at St. Peter's AME Zion Church, 617 Queen St, New Bern, NC. We'll share what URRNB has been doing since New Bern's addition to the National Network to Freedom.

Sailing to Freedom, the name of our site on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, tells the story of Underground Railroad activity at the port of New Bern from the early eighteenth century until Union occupation in March 1862. With easy access to the Atlantic Ocean, the port was one of North Carolina's three top refuges for freedom seekers, who were aided by sympathetic sailors and watermen. A network of Black watermen drove New Bern's maritime Underground Railroad, while the surrounding tributaries and forests provided concealment and work for those seeking freedom via the waterfront. The National Park Service has recognized the site as a significant contribution to the understanding of the Underground Railroad in American history.

Come hear our research and the stories of freedom seekers who lived in or were headed to New Bern and discover how to be part of this journey with us.

Free and open to all. No RSVP needed, just come!

