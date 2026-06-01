The July 4th on July 3rd Party!

As part of BHA’s America 250, 1776 – 2026 celebrations, we’re hosting a FREE community gathering for kids and adults where the past meets the present!

A DJ will entertain with pop hits of today and host short historical activities from the past throughout the event, featuring colonial dress-up/photo booth, face painting, 1700s dancing, a cookie and cakewalk, ice cream, hot dogs, popcorn, colonial games and more!

Food trucks will be on the Historic Site for eats, and beer, wine and soft drinks will also be available for purchase. This is a family-friendly event on the lawn!

NOTE: BRINGING PERSONAL ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES AND/OR COOLERS, SPARKLERS, FIRECRACKERS OR OTHER FIREWORKS ON SITE WILL NOT BE PERMITTED.

Do bring your camp chairs or blankets and have fun with history!

July 3rd from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on the Beaufort Historic Site grounds.

*We need volunteers to help with crowd control, facilitate historical activities, and wear 1700s clothing. If you’d like to help, call 252.728.5225 to sign up.