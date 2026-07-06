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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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The Facts About Vaping

The Facts About Vaping

Do you know the truth about vaping? Join us for an informative and engaging program featuring a Social Work Health Educator from the Lenoir County Public Health Department.

Learn about the facts and myths surrounding vaping, how vaping affects the body and overall health, current trends and concerns related to e-cigarette use, and resources for prevention, education, and support.

Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 for more information.

Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Lenoir County Health Department
252.526.4200
https://lenoircountync.gov/health-department/
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.
Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org
https://www.neuselibrary.org/