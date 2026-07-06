The Facts About Vaping

Do you know the truth about vaping? Join us for an informative and engaging program featuring a Social Work Health Educator from the Lenoir County Public Health Department.

Learn about the facts and myths surrounding vaping, how vaping affects the body and overall health, current trends and concerns related to e-cigarette use, and resources for prevention, education, and support.

Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 for more information.