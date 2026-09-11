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The Art of Crafting Lives: Sculpture Dedication Ceremony and Reception

The Art of Crafting Lives: Sculpture Dedication Ceremony and Reception

Please join us in dedicating and celebrating this incredible sculpture–The Art of Crafting Lives–that honors the lives, work, and legacies of Black artisans in New Bern from 1770 to 1900. You can learn more by visiting our page on The Art of Crafting Lives sculpture.

The ceremony will begin with a short, outside dedication and ribbon-cutting at the sculpture in Wilson Park, located at the corner of S. Front and Craven Streets, to celebrate the completion of this project.

Immediately following, we will hold a lunch reception at the North Carolina History Center, located at 529 S. Front St., where we will hear from the project team and artists while we gather in fellowship to commemorate those whom this sculpture honors.

To ensure we have enough refreshments for everyone, your RSVP is required for attendance to the reception at Mattocks Hall in the North Carolina History Center.

North Carolina History Center
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tryon Palace
252-639-3500
info@tryonpalace.org
http://www.tryonpalace.org
North Carolina History Center
529 S. Front Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
2522294977
ncht2021@gmail.com
Http://www.NCHistoryTheater.org