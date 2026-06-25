Summer Concerts in the Fort!

Bring your folding chair, settle in under the coastal sky, and enjoy an unforgettable evening of live music inside historic Fort Macon. This exciting concert series takes place within the walls of the iconic fort, where Civil War era history meets the energy of great local and regional performances. Sing along, soak up the atmosphere, and experience one of the Crystal Coast's most unique concert venues. Music, history, and waterfront breezes come together for a night you will not want to miss.

Check the website for the full schedule of events.