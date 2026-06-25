Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Summer Concerts in the Fort!

Summer Concerts in the Fort!

Bring your folding chair, settle in under the coastal sky, and enjoy an unforgettable evening of live music inside historic Fort Macon. This exciting concert series takes place within the walls of the iconic fort, where Civil War era history meets the energy of great local and regional performances. Sing along, soak up the atmosphere, and experience one of the Crystal Coast's most unique concert venues. Music, history, and waterfront breezes come together for a night you will not want to miss.

Check the website for the full schedule of events.

Fort Macon State Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Aug 08, 2026.
Fort Macon State Park
2303 E Fort Macon Rd
Atlantic Beach, North Carolina 28512
https://www.ncparks.gov/state-parks/fort-macon-state-park