South ‘Meats’ Global South: A Culinary Celebration
South ‘Meats’ Global South: A Culinary Celebration
11 a.m. - Noon
Fandango on the Lawn
Dancing & Documentary from Veracruz, México
Noon - 1:30 p.m.
NC BBQ ‘Meats’ Cochinita Pibil
Free Food Samples & Storytelling Traditions
Open to the public
ECU Sponsors:
The David Julian and Virginia Suther Whichard Distinguished Professorship in the Humanities
Department of English
Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures
Visit the Whichard Professorship website for a full list of upcoming events and additional details for this two-day event. https://sites.ecu.edu/whichard-distinguished-professorship/
ECU Main Campus Student Center Lawn
11:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
East Carolina University Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences, Whichard Professor
252-328-6521
wrightamy25@ecu.edu
ECU Main Campus Student Center Lawn
100 E. 5th StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858