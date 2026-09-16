South ‘Meats’ Global South: A Culinary Celebration

11 a.m. - Noon

Fandango on the Lawn

Dancing & Documentary from Veracruz, México

Noon - 1:30 p.m.

NC BBQ ‘Meats’ Cochinita Pibil

Free Food Samples & Storytelling Traditions

Open to the public

ECU Sponsors:

The David Julian and Virginia Suther Whichard Distinguished Professorship in the Humanities

Department of English

Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures

Visit the Whichard Professorship website for a full list of upcoming events and additional details for this two-day event. https://sites.ecu.edu/whichard-distinguished-professorship/