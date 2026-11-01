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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Sing We Now: Celebrating Joy! Presented by Greenville Choral Society Youth/Children’s Choirs

Sing We Now: Celebrating Joy! Presented by Greenville Choral Society Youth/Children’s Choirs

Join the Greenville Choral Society’s Children’s Chorus, Youth Chorale, and Bella Voce for their upcoming Holiday concert “Sing We Now: Celebrating Joy”!

Sunday, December 6th at 3:00pm - FREE Admission!
The Memorial Baptist Church
1510 Greenville Blvd SE
Greenville, NC 27858

The Memorial Baptist Church
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Greenville Choral Society and New Carolina Sinfonia
gcsgeneralmanager@gmail.com
https://www.greenvillechoralsociety.com/
The Memorial Baptist Church
1510 Greenville Boulevard SE
Greenville , North Carolina 27858
252-756-5314
https://tmbc.org/contact-us/