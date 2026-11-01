Sing We Now: Celebrating Joy! Presented by Greenville Choral Society Youth/Children’s Choirs
Sing We Now: Celebrating Joy! Presented by Greenville Choral Society Youth/Children’s Choirs
Join the Greenville Choral Society’s Children’s Chorus, Youth Chorale, and Bella Voce for their upcoming Holiday concert “Sing We Now: Celebrating Joy”!
Sunday, December 6th at 3:00pm - FREE Admission!
The Memorial Baptist Church
1510 Greenville Blvd SE
Greenville, NC 27858
The Memorial Baptist Church
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Greenville Choral Society and New Carolina Sinfonia
gcsgeneralmanager@gmail.com
The Memorial Baptist Church
1510 Greenville Boulevard SEGreenville , North Carolina 27858
252-756-5314