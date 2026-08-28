Sierra Club Cypress Group Monthly Meeting, an Eco-Social

Topic: “Now for Something Completely Different…..”

Learn more about Cypress Group, your fellow members and the variety of ways we can preserve, protect and enjoy our environment. Snacks and refreshments provided from 6:30 to 7:00. Join everyone in a contest to name national parks, with a prize for the winner.

The Cypress Group of the NC Sierra Club is a group of friendly local people who enjoy spending time outdoors, seeking opportunities to learn more about the natural world and helping others understand its wonders. Join us on September 8 at Tapped or for one of our scheduled nature adventures, to be presented then. Non-members welcome.

