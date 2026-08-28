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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Sierra Club Cypress Group Monthly Meeting, an Eco-Social

Sierra Club Cypress Group Monthly Meeting, an Eco-Social

Topic: “Now for Something Completely Different…..”
Learn more about Cypress Group, your fellow members and the variety of ways we can preserve, protect and enjoy our environment. Snacks and refreshments provided from 6:30 to 7:00. Join everyone in a contest to name national parks, with a prize for the winner.

The Cypress Group of the NC Sierra Club is a group of friendly local people who enjoy spending time outdoors, seeking opportunities to learn more about the natural world and helping others understand its wonders. Join us on September 8 at Tapped or for one of our scheduled nature adventures, to be presented then. Non-members welcome.

Tapped
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Cypress Group of the North Carolina Sierra Club
sierraclubcypress1@gmail.com
https://www.sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress
Tapped
650 E. Firetower Rosd
Winterville , North Carolina 28590