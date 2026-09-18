Second Sunday Movie-Old Theater in Oriental
Second Sunday Movie-Old Theater in Oriental
Tim Burton's animated Corpse Bride movie. A classic love tale of a shy groom practices his wedding vows in the inadvertent presence of a deceased young woman, she rises from the grave assuming he has married her. Rated PG. Movie is at 3pm with doors opening at 2pm to "celebrate" the wedding with some cake and punch. Costumes are encouraged.
Old Theater in Oriental
by donation
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Old Theater in Oriental
252-249-0477
events@oldtheater.org
Old Theater in Oriental
609 Broad StreetOriental, North Carolina 28571