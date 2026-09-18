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New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Second Sunday Movie-Old Theater in Oriental

Second Sunday Movie-Old Theater in Oriental

Tim Burton's animated Corpse Bride movie. A classic love tale of a shy groom practices his wedding vows in the inadvertent presence of a deceased young woman, she rises from the grave assuming he has married her. Rated PG. Movie is at 3pm with doors opening at 2pm to "celebrate" the wedding with some cake and punch. Costumes are encouraged.

Old Theater in Oriental
by donation
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Old Theater in Oriental
252-249-0477
events@oldtheater.org
www.oldtheater.org
Old Theater in Oriental
609 Broad Street
Oriental, North Carolina 28571