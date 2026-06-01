Seadogs Legacy Celebration!

To commemorate the opening of the newly restored and repurposed Mulberry Site Condominium Homes and the Mainsail Event Center, the Beaufort Historical Association is hosting a reception celebration for the community on Saturday, June 27 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm in The Mainsail (old gym).

This special heritage event will honor town residents who were students at the former campus or taught and administrated there. We will celebrate the old high school era Seadogs spirit that cheered on their basketball team through 91 straight wins in the 1950s and 1960s, whose record still stands as the “winningest” boys basketball team in North Carolina history!

No ticket required. All curious to see the renovated gym complete with Seadogs memorabilia, decor and legacy trophies from bygone days are invited to attend the reception.