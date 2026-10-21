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Saturday at the OSA Conservation Lab

Saturday at the OSA Conservation Lab

Did you know Queen Anne’s Revenge did not always sail under that name? Come find out more about the history of La Concorde, a slave-trading vessel which later became the infamous pirate Blackbeard’s flagship. Register for Saturday at the Lab in November 7, 2026, for a FREE guided tour from the archaeologists and conservators responsible for conserving, documenting, and investigating this one ship with two names! You will also have the chance to view artifacts newly recovered from the Brunswick Town waterfront by East Carolina University!

Tours will start every 30 minutes from 10am-1:30pm and will last approximately 1.5 hours. Space is limited, and reservations are required. Please arrive 10 minutes prior to your tour time. Tours are free and open to all ages, but registration is required.

Office of State Archaeology Conservation Lab
10:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Office of State Archaeology Conservation Lab
2527446721
elise.carroll@dncr.nc.gov
https://www.qaronline.org/
Office of State Archaeology Conservation Lab
1157 VOA Site C Road
Greenville, North Carolina 27834
2527446721
elise.carroll@dncr.nc.gov
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