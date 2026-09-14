Rock the Dock - The Salty Bones Band

Set against the scenic Beaufort waterfront, this family friendly event offers the perfect mix of live entertainment, coastal charm, and small town hospitality. Enjoy a live performance by The Salty Bones Band, whose beach inspired sound and high energy show provide the perfect soundtrack for an evening on the coast. Bring your lawn chair, gather family and friends, and enjoy great music, fun activities and beautiful waterfront views. Located in Beaufort, the third oldest town in North Carolina, this event combines the energy of a community celebration with the rich history and character that make Beaufort such a special destination. Come enjoy the music, explore the waterfront and create lasting memories in one of North Carolina's most beloved coastal towns.

Check the website for the full schedule of events.