Rock the Dock Concert Series

Set against the scenic Beaufort waterfront, this family friendly event offers the perfect mix of live entertainment, coastal charm, and small town hospitality. Bring your lawn chair, gather family and friends, and enjoy an evening filled with great music, fun activities, and beautiful waterfront views. Located in Beaufort, the third oldest town in North Carolina, this event combines the energy of a community celebration with the rich history and character that make Beaufort such a special destination. Come enjoy the music, explore the waterfront, and create lasting memories in one of North Carolina's most beloved coastal towns.

