Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Rock the Dock Concert Series

Rock the Dock Concert Series

Set against the scenic Beaufort waterfront, this family friendly event offers the perfect mix of live entertainment, coastal charm, and small town hospitality. Bring your lawn chair, gather family and friends, and enjoy an evening filled with great music, fun activities, and beautiful waterfront views. Located in Beaufort, the third oldest town in North Carolina, this event combines the energy of a community celebration with the rich history and character that make Beaufort such a special destination. Come enjoy the music, explore the waterfront, and create lasting memories in one of North Carolina's most beloved coastal towns.

Downtown Beaufort
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Aug 06, 2026.
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

https://www.beaufortnc.org/events/page/rock-docks-summer-concert-series-2026
Downtown Beaufort
252-728-7108
lizkopf@gmail.com
beaufortnc.com