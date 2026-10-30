Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Purring Angels cat rescue craft/bake sale

Purring Angels cat rescue craft/bake sale

Bake and craft sale to benefit Purring Angels Cat Rescue. We are a non profit cat rescue that houses many cats. Our mission is to provide shelter, food, comfort, love to the many cats and kittens in our care. Many sweet treats and hand made crafts great for Christmas presents! Support local artists. We will also be taking cat food and blanket donations the day of the bake sale.

Old purgatory Mall
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Old purgatory Mall
602 N D street
Bridgeton, North Carolina 28519
5082371562
Purringangels.org