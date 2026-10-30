Purring Angels cat rescue craft/bake sale
Purring Angels cat rescue craft/bake sale
Bake and craft sale to benefit Purring Angels Cat Rescue. We are a non profit cat rescue that houses many cats. Our mission is to provide shelter, food, comfort, love to the many cats and kittens in our care. Many sweet treats and hand made crafts great for Christmas presents! Support local artists. We will also be taking cat food and blanket donations the day of the bake sale.
Old purgatory Mall
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026