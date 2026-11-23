OWLS Fort Macon 5k Trail Run
OWLS Fort Macon 5k Trail Run
The Fort Macon Trail Run features a scenic cross country style course with varied terrain and moderate elevation changes. Runners will experience a mix of shaded wooded trails and open sections in full sun, along with footbridge crossings and beautiful views of Beaufort Inlet, Bogue Sound, and the Atlantic Ocean throughout the course. This unique setting offers a rewarding running experience while showcasing the natural beauty of the Crystal Coast.
Fort Macon State Park
$40
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 17 Apr 2027
Artist Group Info
Fort Macon State Park
2303 E Fort Macon RdAtlantic Beach, North Carolina 28512