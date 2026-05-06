Open House at Community Council for the Arts

Join us for a special OPEN HOUSE and Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at Community Council for the Arts!

Thursday, May 21st from 5–7 PM

400 North Queen Street, Kinston, NC

Enjoy an evening of art, music, hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and great company as we celebrate new exhibitions and the incredible artists that make our community so creative and vibrant.

Meet featured artists including:

• River Walk Gallery Artists

• Juliet Barrus

• Dreamweaver

• Lotus Blossom

• Bonnie Smith

• Susan & Anna Pagnucci

PLUS our neighbors at ART 105 will also be open for a fun BLOCK PARTY atmosphere in Downtown Kinston!

Bring your friends and come experience a night full of local art and community connection. We can’t wait to welcome you!