North Carolina History Series

in partnership with Tryon Palace

NC History Center, Cullman Auditorium - 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: (3-Event Series Pass $25 OR Adults $10 / Students $5)

The North Carolina History lecture series continues with the goal to engage the broader community and expand the understanding of, and engagement in, the fascinating history of New Bern, Craven County and the state. We are pleased to welcome a very diverse group of four historians for this year’s series.

The series is presented by the Lifetime Learning Center and Tryon Palace, in partnership with the Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Sunday, March 14, 2027

Beyond the Recipe: Learning History from American Cookbooks

Speaker: Dr. Jamie R.C. Kirby, Research Historian at Tryon Palace, brings a unique perspective to this topic. A Virginia native who grew up in Salisbury, NC, Dr. Kirby has long been interested in Southern food and its place in American history. In this engaging lecture, they will look beyond the recipes to explore historic Southern cookbooks as windows into history, culture, identity, power, and place to discover what these everyday cookbooks can reveal about the America of their times.