North Carolina and the War Against King George III
North Carolina and the War Against King George III
As part of America's celebration of its 250 year, four historians will share stories of North Carolina's important role in securing independence from Britain. The event will be held in the old Town Hall located in Belhaven NC.
Old Town Hall
FREE
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
Belhaven History Project
919 619-9364
alan_jones@unc.edu
Old Town Hall
211 W Main StreetBelhaven, North Carolina 27810
919 619-9364
alan_jones@unc.edu