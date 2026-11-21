The Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library will host our eighteenth annual Night of Joy celebration in the Schechter Auditorium on Thursday, December 3 at 6:30 p.m. Join us for a community-wide celebration featuring music, singing, dancing, and other artful expressions to ring in the holiday season. Joi Lemon will return as this year's emcee.

This event is intended for all ages. Admission is free.

Call the Information Services Department at 252-527-7066 ext. 134 to learn more!