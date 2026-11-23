The Newport BBQ Fest celebrates Eastern North Carolina barbecue, local heritage, and the strong sense of community that makes Newport special. The inaugural two day festival will take place April 23 and 24, 2027, at Newport Town Park, featuring a whole hog barbecue cook off, live entertainment, local vendors, and family friendly activities.

Honoring the legacy of Newport's past barbecue festivals, this new community tradition brings people together to enjoy great barbecue, celebrate local culture, and create lasting memories while showcasing the history and hospitality of Newport and Carteret County.