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New Bern Bear Yarn Art

New Bern Bear Yarn Art

The New Bern Yarn Project launches a community art installation to commemorate America's 250th anniversary. In partnership with Craven Arts Council/Bank of the Arts, the iconic New Bern bears will display handmade knitted and crocheted scarves throughout downtown and surrounding areas. The theme, "Woven Together for 250 Years," honors community spirit and creativity. The installation will be on display July 2-15, 2026

Historic Downtown New Bern and Surrounding Areas
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The New Bern Yarn Project
2022367688
newbernyarnproject@gmail.com
https://www.cravenarts.org/yb1.html
Historic Downtown New Bern and Surrounding Areas
246B Craven Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28560
newbernyarnproject@gmail.com
http://www.cravenarts.org/yb1.html