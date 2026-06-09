New Bern Bear Yarn Art
New Bern Bear Yarn Art
The New Bern Yarn Project launches a community art installation to commemorate America's 250th anniversary. In partnership with Craven Arts Council/Bank of the Arts, the iconic New Bern bears will display handmade knitted and crocheted scarves throughout downtown and surrounding areas. The theme, "Woven Together for 250 Years," honors community spirit and creativity. The installation will be on display July 2-15, 2026
Historic Downtown New Bern and Surrounding Areas
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The New Bern Yarn Project
2022367688
newbernyarnproject@gmail.com
Historic Downtown New Bern and Surrounding Areas
246B Craven StreetNew Bern, North Carolina 28560
newbernyarnproject@gmail.com