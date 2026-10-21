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Mosaic Multicultural Arts Festival 2027

Mosaic Multicultural Arts Festival 2027

Organized by Emerge Gallery & Art Center, Home of the Pitt County Arts Council, on behalf of the City of Greenville and community partners, the Mosaic Multicultural Arts Festival will take place at Greenville’s newest park, Wildwood Park, on Saturday, March 28, 2026 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. We anticipate hosting dozens of multicultural artists, organizations and activity booths, plus food trucks and vendors, and groups with live performances throughout the day. The event is free and is expected to attract 5,000+ attendees in our second year. Expect amazing food, art, fun, and culturally rich performances.

Wildwood Park
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 3 Apr 2027

Event Supported By

Emerge Gallery & Art Center
2525516947
info@emergegallery.com
www.emergegallery.com

Artist Group Info

sarah@pittcountyarts.org
Wildwood Park
3450 Blue Heron Dr.
Greenville, North Carolina 27834
https://www.greenvillenc.gov/government/recreation-parks/wildwood-park