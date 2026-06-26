Morehead City Marlins Baseball!

Come out and cheer on the Morehead City Marlins during the 2026 season for an unforgettable night of family fun and exciting baseball action. From big hits and great plays on the field to crowd games, entertainment, and ballpark favorites, there is fun for everyone in the family to enjoy. Grab your favorite snacks, bring the kids, and experience the excitement of summer baseball on the Crystal Coast. Whether you are a dedicated baseball fan or simply looking for a fun evening out, a Marlins game is the perfect way to create lasting memories. Go Marlins!

Check the website for the full schedule of events and ticket prices.