Monty King of Crippled Creations
Monty King of Crippled Creations
Learn how local artist Monty King started his business "Crippled Creations" and the creative process behind his beautiful wood carvings.
There is no registration required for this program. All are welcome to attend!
Questions? Contact Emma at erepp@farmvillenc.gov
Farmville Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Monty King
Farmville Public Library
4276 W. Church St.Farmville, North Carolina 27828
252-753-3355
library@farmvillenc.gov