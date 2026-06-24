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Monty King of Crippled Creations

Monty King of Crippled Creations

Learn how local artist Monty King started his business "Crippled Creations" and the creative process behind his beautiful wood carvings.

There is no registration required for this program. All are welcome to attend!

Questions? Contact Emma at erepp@farmvillenc.gov

Farmville Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

Monty King
Farmville Public Library
4276 W. Church St.
Farmville, North Carolina 27828
252-753-3355
library@farmvillenc.gov
farmvillelibrary.org