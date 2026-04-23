Moms, Mutts, and Mimosas

It’s a MOM event celebrating Dogs and their Human parent(s). Benefiting Carteret Humane Society. Fun includes dog shots, door prizes, Croatan Chiropractic, and the Nacho Shack food truck! Cosponsored by Shortway Brewing, a community-centric microbrewery, Ana McClanahan of Keller Williams Crystal Coast real estate agency, and D.R. Horton Homes at Surfside Landing in Swansboro. Saturday, May 9 noon to four!