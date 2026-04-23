Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Moms, Mutts, and Mimosas

Moms, Mutts, and Mimosas

It’s a MOM event celebrating Dogs and their Human parent(s). Benefiting Carteret Humane Society. Fun includes dog shots, door prizes, Croatan Chiropractic, and the Nacho Shack food truck! Cosponsored by Shortway Brewing, a community-centric microbrewery, Ana McClanahan of Keller Williams Crystal Coast real estate agency, and D.R. Horton Homes at Surfside Landing in Swansboro. Saturday, May 9 noon to four!

Shortway Brewing
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Shortway Brewing Company
252-342-0648
lindsay@shortwaybrewing.com
shortwaybrewing.com
Shortway Brewing
230 Chatham Street
Newport, North Carolina 28570
lindsay@shortwaybrewing.com
(845) 341-8047