Moms, Mutts, and Mimosas
Moms, Mutts, and Mimosas
It’s a MOM event celebrating Dogs and their Human parent(s). Benefiting Carteret Humane Society. Fun includes dog shots, door prizes, Croatan Chiropractic, and the Nacho Shack food truck! Cosponsored by Shortway Brewing, a community-centric microbrewery, Ana McClanahan of Keller Williams Crystal Coast real estate agency, and D.R. Horton Homes at Surfside Landing in Swansboro. Saturday, May 9 noon to four!
Shortway Brewing
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Shortway Brewing Company
252-342-0648
lindsay@shortwaybrewing.com
Shortway Brewing
230 Chatham StreetNewport, North Carolina 28570
lindsay@shortwaybrewing.com