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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Mister Showtime: The One Man Rat Pack Concert

Mister Showtime: The One Man Rat Pack Concert

Mister Showtime: The One Man Rat Pack Concert will be performing the American Songbook of years gone by. The show will include hits from Sinatra to Torme and more. Backed by his 9 piece live band you will be swept away to old Las Vegas and the time of the great crooners. This concert will benefit Kayak For the Warriors. Mister Showtime's real name is Scott Wichmann and he is a Navy Reservist, but also has been seen on stages across the east coast and in movies and television such as Lincoln, starrting Daniel Day Lewis and in Fox News Channels' Legends and Lies.

Carteret Community Theatre
$30-$35
08:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Carteret Community Theatre
(252) 544-5838
manager@careteretcommunitytheatre.com
carteretcommunitytheatre.com

Artist Group Info

Scott Wichmann, Mister Showtime
https://mistershowtime.com
Carteret Community Theatre
1010-27 West Fort Macon Rd.
Atlantic Beach, North Carolina 28512
252-544-5838
manager@carteretcommunitytheatre.com
https://epic-carteret.com/2025-winter-hauntings/