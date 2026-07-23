Mister Showtime: The One Man Rat Pack Concert will be performing the American Songbook of years gone by. The show will include hits from Sinatra to Torme and more. Backed by his 9 piece live band you will be swept away to old Las Vegas and the time of the great crooners. This concert will benefit Kayak For the Warriors. Mister Showtime's real name is Scott Wichmann and he is a Navy Reservist, but also has been seen on stages across the east coast and in movies and television such as Lincoln, starrting Daniel Day Lewis and in Fox News Channels' Legends and Lies.