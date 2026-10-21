Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

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Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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MindFit Mental Health Seminar

MindFit Mental Health Seminar

MindFit is a seminar designed to bring awareness to the mental health crisis happening in our world today. The goal of MindFit is to provide mental health information that is provided by qualified healthcare professionals, as well as those who works in professions that contribute to health and wellness. Discussion topics consist of mental illness, types of mental illnesses, treatments, prevention, and selfcare. There will also be group discussions and video presentation. Weather you know someone who has mental illness struggles, you struggle with mental illness yourself or just want to expand your knowledge on the topic, then you don’t want to miss out on this event.

If you need additional information, please contact our Health Ministry Director, Brenda Moore 252-474-5852

SpringHill Suites by Marriott-New Bern
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Nov 07, 2026.

Event Supported By

New Bern Seventh-Day Adventist Church
252-633-2662
newbernsdachurch@gmail.com
newbernsdachurch.org
SpringHill Suites by Marriott-New Bern
300 Hotel Drive.
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
252-637-0017
www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/ewnsh-springhill-suites-new-bern/overview/