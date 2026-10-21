MindFit Mental Health Seminar

MindFit is a seminar designed to bring awareness to the mental health crisis happening in our world today. The goal of MindFit is to provide mental health information that is provided by qualified healthcare professionals, as well as those who works in professions that contribute to health and wellness. Discussion topics consist of mental illness, types of mental illnesses, treatments, prevention, and selfcare. There will also be group discussions and video presentation. Weather you know someone who has mental illness struggles, you struggle with mental illness yourself or just want to expand your knowledge on the topic, then you don’t want to miss out on this event.

If you need additional information, please contact our Health Ministry Director, Brenda Moore 252-474-5852

